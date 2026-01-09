Nolensville seeks public help to name new park on Sunset Road

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The town of Nolensville is turning to residents for help naming its newest park, with submissions accepted until January 20, 2026.

The park is located on Sunset Road and will eventually be 20 acres in size.

Click here for information on how to submit a name.

After the submission deadline, the public will vote on the proposed names a couple of weeks later.

"We engaged with the public as what they wanted this park to look like, so it only made sense for them to help us name this park," Katie White, public information officer for Nolensville.

The park is still in development, but plans are extensive. Future amenities will include pickleball courts, tennis courts, a basketball court, a walking trail, a multi-purpose field, and more.

To gather potential name suggestions, I visited Nolensville's historic district to speak with neighbors about their ideas.

At The Village Antiques and Gifts, I met Barbara Sandin, who offered this suggestion.

"What comes to my mind first is Kiss Me Once, Kiss Me Twice, parks are kind of a nice place to go, particularly in summer when spring is in the air," Sandin said.

Her husband Greg had multiple ideas ready.

"I've got a couple in mind, No-Lo Park, that's kind of the short term for Nolensville and also maybe Knight Park, the Knights are Nolensville High School," he said.

Holli Oglesbey took a more straightforward approach with her suggestion.

"I thought about Nolensville Park or the Park of Nolensville," Oglesbey said.

Down the street, Lauren Robble and Savanna Werle shared their thoughts. Robble suggested either honoring a community helper or drawing inspiration from Disney.

"I'm honestly a big fan of Pixie Hollow. Big Disney Tinkerbell fan I think that's so fun and whimsical," Robble said.

The park is funded through a grant the town received.

Click here for more information on submitting a name and what amenities the park will feature.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.