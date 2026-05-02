Nonprofit Both Hands helps adoptive families raise funds by serving widows in Middle Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 500 volunteers fanned out across Middle Tennessee this weekend to help nearly two dozen widows with home improvement projects — all through a nonprofit called Both Hands.

The event, called the Ty² Vision Project, is Both Hands' annual fundraiser that pairs adoptive families looking to raise funds with widows who need a helping hand around the house. Volunteers tackle practical projects like painting, installing siding and spreading mulch, while also providing emotional support to women navigating life alone.

This year's Vision Project has raised more than $300,000 toward a $500,000 goal, with time still remaining to give. In addition to the 21 widows served across Middle Tennessee, 8 additional service projects took place around the country on the same day.

In the past year, Both Hands has completed 151 projects and raised more than $3 million, with 100% going directly to families adopting and orphan care ministries.

For Katie Lipscomb, the visit meant more than a fresh coat of paint. She has raised her three children alone for five years, since her husband, Justin, died of a heart attack at 39.

"He was kind to everyone, easy-going, funny," Lipscomb said. "He could also drive me crazy. He did everything for us. He took care of us, loved by actions."

Even now, the weight of doing it all alone is something Lipscomb carries every day.

"There are still days I wanna curse him for being gone, when a kid does something and I have to handle something on my own," Lipscomb said.

But Saturday's outpouring of help reminded her she doesn't have to face it all by herself.

"Yes, I'm alone and a lot of people don't know this life because you've not experienced it," Lipscomb said. "But yet, I'm never alone."

Lipscomb said watching the volunteers work left a lasting impression.

"I'm so grateful they get to see this and see how God's kingdom works," Lipscomb said.

The mission of Both Hands is rooted in scripture. Both Hands founder JT Olson pointed to the verse that guides the organization's work.

"James 1:27 — take care of widows and orphans in their stress and keep yourself from being stained throughout the world," Olson said. "That's kind of our verse."

For Olson, the mission is deeply personal. He lost both of his parents in a car accident when he was 12 years old.

"There's five of us kids — one weekend we lost our mom and dad in a car accident," Olson said. "I had an aunt and uncle who took us in. I know what it's like to be an orphan and I know what it's like to have someone come in and say, 'We got you.'"

That experience shaped everything that followed.

"Sometimes we don't realize what our actions — what a difference it can make," Olson said. "It may not be big to us, but they're big to the people who receive it."

For Lipscomb, the day was a reminder of what it means to be loved through actions.

"This is an example of how we are being loved by actions," Lipscomb said.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

