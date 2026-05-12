Overnight I-65 ramp closures planned May 13 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said drivers should expect overnight ramp closures on Interstate 65 in Williamson County this week as crews repair the roadway.

According to TDOT, maintenance crews will close two northbound I-65 on-ramps from 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, until 5 a.m. Thursday, May 14.

The following ramps will be fully closed:



The I-65 northbound on-ramp from Concord Road (SR 253)

The I-65 northbound on-ramp from Moore’s Lane (SR 441)

TDOT said all work is weather-dependent.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time, slow down in work zones and move over for crews and emergency vehicles.

Under Tennessee’s Move Over Law, violators could face up to 30 days in jail and fines of up to $500.

Motorists can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or by submitting a request through TDOT’s online maintenance form.

Drivers can also check current traffic conditions and construction updates on the TDOT SmartWay Map or by calling 511.