Overwhelmed by the news? Experts say mindful habits can protect your mental health

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a particularly difficult week in the headlines, many people are feeling the emotional weight of constant exposure to troubling news, even when the events aren't happening in their own communities.

Psychologist Pam Hernandez-Kaufman said the human brain processes traumatic news similarly whether it's happening directly to us or not, which is why consuming difficult news can feel so overwhelming.

"We have so much exposure to it that we didn't have historically, right? The images are just coming at us all the time," Hernandez-Kaufman said.

She emphasized the importance of limiting news consumption to protect mental health while still staying informed about current events.

Hernandez-Kaufman recommended several techniques to help manage the emotional impact of heavy news cycles:

"Mindfulness practices, movement, breathing exercises, grounding techniques, all of those kinds of things can help me just bring myself right here to the moment and definitely thinking about gratitude," she said.

She also stressed the importance of being mindful about the language we use when discussing current events, as our words can shape our brain's perception of reality.

"When I'm saying, 'world's crap. Everything is terrible. It's all dangerous.' My brain is registering, 'yep, you're in danger. It's not safe,'" Hernandez-Kaufman said.

Instead of focusing solely on negative aspects of current events, Hernandez-Kaufman suggested challenging negative thoughts with positive realities that still exist.

"I've got to hold two things together at one time really: there are evil and bad and tragic things that happen, and I need to know that to be safe and to be realistic, but I also need to know the world is still good and beautiful. There's goodness in it. And if I can hold those two polarities together, I'll be in a healthier place," she said.

The psychologist also reminded people that feeling overwhelmed by difficult news is a common human experience.

"We are more alike than we're different. C.S. Lewis said, 'Oh, you too. I thought it was just me,'" Hernandez-Kaufman said.

She emphasized that despite the challenges reflected in current headlines, there remains connection, kindness and reasons to maintain hope.

