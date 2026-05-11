Police: Driver appears to suffer medical emergency before crashing into Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Brentwood Monday.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Gordon Petty Drive.

According to Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin, the single-vehicle crash involved two occupants. Investigators said the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency while driving before leaving the roadway and colliding with the home.

No additional information about injuries or the condition of the occupants was immediately released.

THP continues to investigate the crash.