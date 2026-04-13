Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case at Target

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at a Target store earlier this month.

According to a release, the transactions happened the evening of April 4 at the Target on Galleria Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a white male with a goatee. He was seen inside the store wearing khaki pants and a black polo shirt with the word “Security” on it.

Police said the man left the store in what appeared to be a newer, dark blue SUV. Authorities believe he may be employed by a local security company.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at (615) 794-4000. Officials said tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.