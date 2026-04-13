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Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case at Target

Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case at Target
Franklin Police Department
Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case at Target
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at a Target store earlier this month.

According to a release, the transactions happened the evening of April 4 at the Target on Galleria Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a white male with a goatee. He was seen inside the store wearing khaki pants and a black polo shirt with the word “Security” on it.

Police said the man left the store in what appeared to be a newer, dark blue SUV. Authorities believe he may be employed by a local security company.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at (615) 794-4000. Officials said tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

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