Police seek suspect in credit card fraud case at Target

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at a Target store earlier this month.
According to a release, the transactions happened the evening of April 4 at the Target on Galleria Boulevard.
Investigators said the suspect is described as a white male with a goatee. He was seen inside the store wearing khaki pants and a black polo shirt with the word “Security” on it.
Police said the man left the store in what appeared to be a newer, dark blue SUV. Authorities believe he may be employed by a local security company.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at (615) 794-4000. Officials said tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp