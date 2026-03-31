Proposed bill would exempt Tenn. voucher students from TCAP testing amid school budget shortfalls

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A state report found public school students tested higher on the state standardized test, known as TCAP, than students who attend private or charter schools.

The results are sparking a debate over testing requirements and school funding.

Williamson County Schools board member Eric Welch said the public results reveal a problem.

"The public schools are outperforming the voucher kids," Welch said.

Welch expressed concern over a proposed bill that would exempt schools educating students on the state's voucher program from taking the TCAP.

"Instead of addressing that, you simply just hide the test results," Welch said.

State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is sponsoring the bill. He said comparing public schools and those receiving vouchers is not an equal comparison, and forcing them to take the same test is not fair or accurate.

"It shouldn’t be one test because again different schools use different teaching methodologies curriculum and standards," Johnson said.

Welch argued that if the state cannot compare results, it cannot justify the funding. Voucher students currently receive nearly $3,000 more in tax dollars per student than those who go to public school.

"We are the highest-performing school district in the state. And yet here's where a big chunk of the vouchers are coming from," Welch said.

The funding disparity is an especially painful point as Williamson County Schools faces a $22 million shortfall for next year's budget.

"Essentially they set up two systems separate but equal. One where we get less money, we have high testing we have standards... And a separate system where you get more funding but there’s no accountability," Welch said.

The district is now making cuts that Welch called embarrassing.

"We’re going to ration copy paper. We’re telling teachers if you do a lunch and learn don’t order pizza. We don’t have that in the budget. Make sure you bring a brown bag," Welch said.

Johnson said the voucher programs need more time to show results.

"It stands to reason, even one or two years into the school voucher program are trying to catch up. We have to give these programs some time," Johnson said.

Welch said time is a luxury his district does not have, and the students absorbing the cuts are not the ones who made the policy.

"They have and have nots that’s what we’re seeing in American culture," Welch said.

Not all students who receive vouchers are currently required to take the TCAP test.

It's important to note not all students who receive vouchers are required to take the TCAP test.

In August we told you the average public school district receives about $7200 in tax dollars per student. Because of an equation that factors in the higher tax base in Williamson County, WCS receives about $4500 per student.

The county commission still needs to approve the Williamson County Schools budget. Welch said one possibility to close the $22 million shortfall is to raise district taxes.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

