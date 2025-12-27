Radnor Lake State Park expands with 9 new acres for hiking trails

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Radnor Lake State Park has acquired 9 additional acres near the busy Brentwood intersection of Franklin Road and Old Hickory Boulevard, expanding opportunities for conservation and recreation in Middle Tennessee.

The acquisition, which took about 20 years of planning and $8 million in partnerships, will eventually connect to the existing park through new hiking trails. Park Manager Steve Ward said visitors will be able to hike from the new trailhead over the ridge all the way to Radnor Lake, creating a 2.5 to 3.5-mile one-way trek.

"The noise of the intersection is where you're gonna start this hike, you're gonna hike to one of the quietest places in Nashville within 3 miles," Ward said.

The newly acquired property currently contains trash and invasive plants that need to be removed before trail development can begin. Dilapidated houses on the site will be demolished, dumping grounds will be cleared, and native grasses will be planted as part of the restoration process.

"This property has a lot of trash on it and invasive plants," Ward said. "Removing, recycling, repurposing all those things we need volunteers to help us with that."

Ward said the expansion won't change the character of Radnor Lake itself but will enhance the park's stewardship mission.

"From a stewardship responsibility, it's one of the most satisfying things," Ward said.

The project includes plans for a 1-acre parking lot to accommodate the park's increasing number of visitors. Ward believes the new trails will offer some of the best views in Middle Tennessee.

"It's going to be awesome, it's going to be one of the best views in Middle Tennessee or the metropolitan area at least," Ward said.

The park is seeking volunteers to help with cleanup and clearing efforts for the new trail development.

They hope to open the new Harris Ridge Trail sometime in 2026.

