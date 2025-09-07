Rep. Ogles town hall on Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' sees some barred from entry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions flared during a rare town hall featuring Rep. Andy Ogles as the Republican congressman addressed questions about President Trump's federal spending legislation while some constituents were denied entry to the event.

The town hall, held at a Spring Hill breakfast business, Big Bad Breakfast, saw a clear divide between those allowed inside and others left standing in the rain outside.

"Well, the Big Beautiful Bill is pretty complicated, and so I'd like to get somebody to explain it to me," one attendee said.

While some constituents sat comfortably inside the venue, others who wanted to participate in Ogles' town hall were barred from entering or escorted out.

"Two concerns: gun safety and how the deep cuts to Medicare and Medicaid are going to impact our state and especially the rural communities," said one person who was kept outside.

We spoke with one constituent who described her frustration after registering and being restricted access because of the T-shirt she was wearing.

"I made a reservation," she said. "I'm sorry. If I take my t-shirt off can I come in? Will you be hostile? May I ask a question?"

Security personnel prevented some constituents from participating in the town hall, leading to a contentious face-to-face encounter with the congressman.

"I asked them to take off their masks. Like the cowards they are, they wouldn't do it," Ogles said.

When confronted about excluding constituents, Ogles defended the screening process.

"Last thing I heard from folks is that they are constituents of yours. They would like to just be here and listen and were escorted out," I asked the Congressman.

"Well, anyone who wants to come in can register and come in. A lot of these folks didn't want to give their information and the organizers have a right to have that information," Ogles responded.

The congressman, who firmly aligns his values and policies with the president, attempted to address questions about the federal spending plan despite technical difficulties with the microphone.

"And that's one of the things the big bill did, is that it allows us to secure our borders and secure our streets and show the American people that we don't have to live under an era of law and disorder," Ogles said.

Ogles specifically criticized Nashville's leadership, putting him at odds with the city's elected mayor.

"And so if Freddie O'Connell wants to continue to stick his head in the sand, I'll personally call the president and request that the president send in the National Guard," Ogles said.

One attendee agreed.

"Probably I want to make sure that they continue with cleaning up the crime," he said.

One excluded constituent expressed frustration with what they saw as the congressman's unwillingness to hear opposing viewpoints.

"I want to hear what he said, how he's defending what he's doing by taking part in not representing his constituents. I think they don't want to hear anybody that's not going to parrot what he is trying to say," they said.

The event highlighted ongoing political tensions, with discord evident both inside and outside the venue.

Ogles does not yet have another future town hall scheduled.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.