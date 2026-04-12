Rollover crash on I-840 leaves driver with minor injuries, pet ferret unharmed

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews responded to a rollover crash on I-840 Sunday afternoon between the Columbia Pike and Lewisburg Pike exits.
According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and reported only minor injuries.
Fire crews also rescued the driver’s pet ferret, Nugget, from the overturned vehicle. Officials said the animal was not hurt.
No additional details about the crash have been released.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp