Rollover crash on I-840 leaves driver with minor injuries, pet ferret unharmed

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews responded to a rollover crash on I-840 Sunday afternoon between the Columbia Pike and Lewisburg Pike exits.

According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and reported only minor injuries.

Fire crews also rescued the driver’s pet ferret, Nugget, from the overturned vehicle. Officials said the animal was not hurt.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue

No additional details about the crash have been released.