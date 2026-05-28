Saddle Up! to host 38th annual Music Country Grand Prix

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saddle Up! is set to host the 38th Annual Music Country Grand Prix presented by Tractor Supply Company on Saturday at Brownland Farm in Franklin on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The annual equestrian show jumping competition brings together riders and horses from across the country for an afternoon benefiting children and young adults with disabilities served by Saddle Up!.

Organizers said the event will feature world-class competition along with family-friendly entertainment, hospitality experiences, a silent auction and community activities. Gates open at 2:30 p.m., with the opening ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. and the Grand Prix competition beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“This event is more than a competition,” Saddle Up! CEO Tina Doniger said. “The Music Country Grand Prix is a celebration of community, generosity, and the incredible impact horses can have in changing lives.”

According to organizers, proceeds from the event support Saddle Up!’s therapeutic, educational and recreational programs for children and young adults with disabilities. The nonprofit said it serves hundreds of riders annually through adaptive riding, therapy services, equine-assisted learning and recreational programs.

Guests can purchase general admission tickets or choose from additional spectator experiences including ringside cabanas, patron tables and access to the event’s silent auction.

Saddle Up! said the Music Country Grand Prix has raised more than $2 million over the years to support its programs and services.

The event will take place at Brownland Farm, located at 1155 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

General admission tickets and silent auction information are available at Music Country Grand Prix Official Website.