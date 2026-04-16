Sole survivor of Natchez Trace bridge jump welcomes permanent suicide prevention barriers to save lives

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge will be closed for about the next year as the National Park Service installs permanent suicide prevention barriers.

The project, expected to be completed by spring 2027, marks the final phase of a safety plan advocated for by the Natchez Trace Bridge Barrier Coalition.

Briana Watson is the only person known to have survived a jump from the double arch bridge. It has been almost 10 years since her suicide attempt on May 13.

"I'm really excited about it. It's been a long time coming, but good things take time," Watson said.

Watson said she does not remember much of the jump, only the darkness of depression and waking up in the hospital. At the time, she studied the cello, and the drive for perfection contributed to her depression.

"With music you're always striving for perfection," Watson said. "I'm very, very basic with piano, but cello I'm a lot harder on myself."

"The first thing I said to my parents was, 'You must hate me now.' And they didn't hate me. They love me and are so happy I'm still here," she said.

Through years of rehab and therapy, Watson became a vocal advocate for safety measures. Along with the Natchez Trace Bridge Barrier Coalition, she pushed for temporary fencing and solar-powered phones at both ends of the bridge that connect callers to 911 or a suicide crisis hotline.

"The fact I am the only known survivor, I feel almost a responsibility. I want to honor those who have lost their lives at the bridge and be an advocate for them," Watson said.

Watson believes the permanent barriers will deter people from attempting suicide.

"When you take away a method for someone to take their life, so in this case, taking away the bridge as a possibility, they don't necessarily go and look for other methods. It will decrease the risk of suicide," she said.

The Bridge Barrier Coalition says it is grateful to the National Park Service for reaching this final phase of the safety plan.

Now a mother, Watson looks forward to what she calls her "second birthday," knowing life can be richer than she imagined.

"And now I have a baby who is almost 8-months-old. Her name is Juniper and she is so sweet. I love being her mom," Watson said.

"It could be the anniversary of my death and something that's heartbreaking for my family," she said. "Now being a parent, I cannot imagine, cannot imagine."

"It's just really special to hit 10 years," Watson said.

Watson said it is important to talk about suicide to remove the stigma and encourage anyone who feels alone to reach out for help.

"There will always be people who care," she said. "We're not alone and you have so many people who love you and wanna be there for you."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

