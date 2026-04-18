Spring Hill sewer moratorium leaves local small businesses caught in the middle of developer disputes

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Spring Hill approved a sewer moratorium earlier this year as it works to bring its sewer system back into compliance with state regulators.

Now, a small business says it is caught in the middle.

Opening a small business takes a lot of enthusiasm, energy, and persistence.

"We’ve been trying to open this location since last September," Chasity Ingalls said.

Ingalls was supposed to manage the staff and around 200 members at a new Club Pilates location. In January, the city passed the framework for the sewer moratorium, and the gym remains just a sign.

"I’m still hopeful," Ingalls said.

The business thought it would be grandfathered in and allowed to tap into the city's limited sewer capacity. However, the developer has not granted them the taps.

"There was something between the developer and the landlord where these two buildings don’t have allocation," Ingalls said. "We are caught in the middle of that."

The city's framework gave sewer capacity to nine developers. Club Pilates says their developer wants to hold some of that allocation to sell more parcels, keeping the gym closed.

"I'm not sure why the developer isn't making allocation to this site. I would love to hear that," Spring Hill Vice Mayor Trent Linville said.

Hunter Harrison with CHM represents the landlord side.

"We have an obligation to these tenants to stop the bleeding," Harrison said.

As a workaround, Club Pilates is asking the city for a small portion of the city's sewer reserves.

"I have a hard time justifying dipping into the reserve for a project that's already been allocated sewer capacity," Linville said.

"I understand why the city wants to keep the reserve for the businesses opening outside the nine big developments," Ingalls said. "We are in the development, but we are also excluded from the nine. But yeah, I’m nervous."

"I live here. I don’t want sewer issues, but we also believe we bring a valuable service," she said.

Club Pilates plans to make its case before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen this coming Monday. At least two other small businesses in the complex are in the same predicament.

I called and Facebook messaged the developer, but have not heard back as of this report.

I learned of this story while in Spring Hill for a community listening day. I heard from residents wanting answers about the sewer moratorium affecting small businesses. If you have an issue that's important to you in Williamson County, I want to hear about it. Send an email to amanda.roberts@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

