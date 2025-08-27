Super Bowl champion Shaq Mason arrested, facing domestic assault charges

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Franklin police have arrested former NFL offensive lineman Shaquille Mason following an alleged domestic assault at a home in Franklin on Wednesday morning.

Mason, 31, was taken into custody during a traffic stop later in the day. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, harassment, and driving on a suspended license. His bond has been set at $150,000, and he remains in custody.

Mason was picked by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent his first five seasons blocking for quarterback Tom Brady. The two reunited in Tampa Bay for the 2022 season, where Mason joined Brady for what would be the QB’s final NFL campaign.

The guard, who turns 32 on Thursday, started 32 games for the Houston Texans in 2023 and 2024 before being released by the team in March. He is currently a free agent.

Mason is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning rings with the Patriots in Super Bowls LI and LIII.

