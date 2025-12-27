Tenn. restaurant owner's son saves dad's life with CPR after Christmas Eve heart emergency

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frank Georgalos, owner of Grecian restaurant in Spring Hill, remains hospitalized after collapsing at home on Christmas Eve and undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Georgalos is currently sedated and stable at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital following the medical emergency. His 16-year-old son performed CPR, potentially saving his father's life.

"He was also 16 and he just turned 16 and he didn't know what he was doing. He goes so I started singing 'Stayin' Alive' by the BGs. I was like did you get that from 'The Office?' He was like yeah," Alex Georgalos said.

The family noticed Frank began responding when his wife Sasa entered his hospital room.

"Once my mom went into the room and grabbed him then he started moving which is crazy. They said we've never seen anything like that," Alex said.

For years, the Georgalos family has used their restaurant to serve the Spring Hill community beyond just providing meals. They have served hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals, hosted fundraisers and donated food whenever needed.

If you'd like to donate to the Georgalos family, they have set up a GoFundme to cover medical expenses.

People from the community say another way to support the family is to eat or order take out from their restaurant.

"It is about serving with their heart, serving with love," Allison Anderson said. "I think without the Grecian, southern Williamson County probably wouldn't have as strong of a sense of community."

As the family faces an uncertain road ahead, community members who know the good this family does have shown up to pray and give back.

Alex has stepped back into the kitchen without his father, continuing what his family has always done - serving others even in the hardest moments.

Watch our full report

