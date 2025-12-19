Tennessee sues Roblox, citing long-standing concerns about child safety

Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, alleging the online gaming platform misled parents about child safety while exposing children to inappropriate content and online predators.

The complaint, filed in Williamson County Chancery Court, claims Roblox allows children of any age to create accounts without verified parental consent and permits communication between users of all ages. State attorneys argue those practices contradict Roblox’s claims that the platform is safe and family-friendly.

Past reporting has shown Roblox allows users to chat with strangers, customize avatars using real money, and exchange virtual currency known as Robux. Parents have raised concerns about children encountering sexually suggestive material, being pressured to spend money, and having contact with unknown users. Experts have also warned that gaming platforms can be used by predators to build relationships with minors before moving conversations elsewhere.

Roblox disputes the allegations in the lawsuit. In a statement, Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said the complaint misrepresents how the platform works and said Roblox has safety features designed to monitor harmful content and communication. "As a dad, I know there is no finish line when it comes to protecting kids," he said. "And while no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends."

Kaufman said Roblox does not allow image sharing through chat, uses filters to block personal information, and takes action against users who violate safety rules. He said the company works with law enforcement and plans to expand age-estimation technology before users are allowed to communicate.

Tennessee is seeking civil penalties and court orders requiring changes to Roblox’s safety practices.

