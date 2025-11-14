'The Turkey Lady' brings turkeys to meet kids in tradition running since 1988

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since 1988, a woman has become known to the children she visits as The Turkey Lady. It's quite the title, but The Turkey Lady's purpose has never changed.

"One of the symbols of Thanksgiving is a turkey!" said Laura Turner, sitting in Berry's Chapel Preschool with two turkeys. "It's kinda a history lesson, a humane education lesson, and a fun lesson!"

Turner's been on NewsChannel 5 a lot over the years, always as an animal advocate. In one 1991 interview, she was volunteering at what was then-called Metro Dog Pound. At the time, she told NewsChannel 5 she was pushing for a more humane and compassionate facility.

It was a bit before this, another purpose spoke to her heart in 1988.

"I would see people bowling with frozen turkeys, and I thought children should be taught to respect their food," Turner said.

Ever since, she's had a Thanksgiving-time tradition where she's brought live turkeys to visit kids.

"Do people often call you The Turkey Lady?" I asked.

"Yes, they do," Turner laughed. "I can be checking out at my doctor's office, and somebody will hear my name. 'Are you the Turkey Lady?'"

In fact, Isabella Garner, who's helping Turner this year, was once a child at Berry's Chapel Preschool who saw The Turkey Lady.

"I remember not wanting to eat turkey that year, I think, cause I felt bad!" Garner laughed.

By the way, let me introduce the guests of honor. The two turkeys were named Beautiful Two and White, named after Betty White.

"Just the ultimate advocate for animals," Turner said.

"What an honor for anyone to be named after a Golden Girl," I said.

Turner tells the kids all about how turkeys use their feathers, historical uses of the feathers, what turkeys eat, and more.

"The bottom line is we have animals for food," Turner said. "They need to be raised humanely. They need to be respected. I think children learn more with living lessons, when they can see and hear and be up close and personal with what you're talking about. I hope it encourages empathy. The sooner you can reach children with empathy for all animals, all creatures great and small, I think it makes for a kinder, gentler world."

"Are the turkeys nice?" one of the children asked Turner.

"Very! Yes!"

"I'm going to continue on as long as I can," Turner said. "Obviously, there's a part of this lesson that encourages a kindness to animals."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.