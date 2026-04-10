These middle schoolers wanted to play flag football. They created the first girl's team at their school

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fairview Middle School girls' flag football team is off to an undefeated start in its inaugural season.

The team is the first middle school girls' flag football program in Williamson County.

I visited the team at their game in Dickson on Wednesday night. They told me more than 80 girls attended the initial interest meeting to join the team.

"It’s fun to try something new, and everybody’s trying something new with me and we’ve learned together and we’ve grown together and it’s like a new opportunity," said Sanaia Manier, one of the players.

"It’s going really good, we’re undefeated so far," said Reagan Cothran.

"We just went into it, learned everything together and now we’re undefeated and working hard," said Peyton Campbell.

Many of the players have grown up watching either college football or the NFL. In Cothran's case, she says her dad played football at Fairview and went on to play at the college level.

Fairview has a team at the high school level, so this is also a way to introduce the players to the sport in middle school.

Both the varsity and JV teams picked up victories in Dickson on Wednesday night.

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