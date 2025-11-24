Vacation Patrol Service available for Franklin residents to help keep homes secure

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is reminding residents that their Vacation Patrol Service is available for residents to help keep homes secure.

This service allows residents within city limits to register their homes for extra police patrols during their absence.

Before planning to travel, you should be aware of a few guidelines before submitting a request.

Vacation patrols are conducted by police officers in marked patrol vehicles.

Patrols are not guaranteed, and no set frequency is promised.

All requests are reviewed during normal business days and office hours.

This service is not a substitute for home security measures

While confirmations or updates are not provided, residents may enter an email address to receive a copy of their submission.

You can submit a Vacation Patrol Service request here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.