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Williamson Co. Animal Center extends free dog behavior training program

Chief_Williamson County Animal Center
Williamson County Animal Center
Meet Chief, a six-year-old Beagle mix with a love for the outdoors who is happiest when he’s exploring or lounging in the fresh air.&nbsp; He’s very friendly with people, enjoys attention, and walks well on a leash.&nbsp; Chief can be selective about his canine companions so a meet and greet is required if there is already another dog in the household.&nbsp; As are all the cats and dogs adopted from WCAC, he is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.&nbsp; Come see Chief and all the adoptable pets waiting for their forever home.
Chief_Williamson County Animal Center
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free dog behavior training program led by Williamson County Animal Center is getting a second year of funding to help families address pet behavior issues and avoid surrendering their dogs.

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center announced Wednesday it received an extension of funding from the PEDIGREE Foundation to continue the program across Middle Tennessee.

The program provides free behavioral training resources for dog owners struggling with disruptive behaviors. During its first year, the initiative supported 100 dogs in Cheatham, Davidson, Maury and Williamson counties. Montgomery County has now been added to the program.

According to Williamson County Animal Center Director Ondrea Johnson, only one dog involved in the program was ultimately surrendered.

“We know that most people do not want to surrender their pet,” Johnson said. “However, they don’t know how to properly correct disruptive behaviors or aren’t even aware of tools and resources available to them that can help.”

The collaborative effort includes Williamson County Animal Center, Cheatham County Animal Control, Maury County Animal Shelter, Metro Animal Care and Control, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue and private trainers.

Officials said the goal is to proactively address behavioral issues at no cost to families before owners feel forced to surrender their pets. Johnson encouraged anyone struggling with their dog’s behavior to contact a partner shelter near them for more information.

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