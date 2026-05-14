Williamson County budget cuts put Nolensville library expansion on hold

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Budget cuts in Williamson County have eliminated or delayed several projects, including a $900,000 plan to expand the Nolensville branch of the county library system — one of its most popular locations.

The Williamson County Board of Commissioners recently pulled full funding for the expansion project at the Nolensville branch. Library board member Jessica Robb said the decision came as the county worked to address financial shortfalls.

"There's been money moved around to cover other shortfalls and this project unfortunately is being pushed out," Robb said.

Robb explained the county worked to give raises to county staff, but the money available to work with is reduced. The budget still needs final approval.

For families like Sarah Robinson's, the news is a disappointment. Robinson, whose son Andrew attends story time at the branch, said the library is a beloved resource — but space is already tight.

"Compared to other libraries it is quite small," Robinson said. "It would be great if it were bigger."

Robb echoed that sentiment, noting the limited space creates challenges for programming and events.

"We also need to be able to host them somewhere," Robb said. "We struggle with that at a location like this."

Despite the setback, Robb said she remains hopeful the expansion will happen eventually — and she's encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

"People can contact their commissioners, make phone calls, send emails," Robb said. "Convey the importance of the library."

She also called on residents to come together around the issue.

"We really hope it spurs the community on, to join together and make their voices heard, that this is something they have control over," Robb said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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