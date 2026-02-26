Williamson County crews working to clear ice storm debris from roads, neighborhoods

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Highway Department is working to clear storm-related tree debris from county roads, a countywide effort expected to take 60 to 90 days to complete.

Crews have already picked up more than 5,000 tons of debris from the ice storm, but leaders say that is only a fraction of what remains.

Superintendent Eddie Hood said there are multiple staging locations throughout the county.

"When I started I said 60 to 90 days and it's hard to quote because some roads and subdivisions have more than others," Hood said.

After tending to highways, crews are now turning their attention to area neighborhoods, though officials say the process will take time.

Crews are measuring all debris collected in order to apply for FEMA reimbursement after the storm cleanup. Hood estimates that when all is said and done, crews may have collected more than 20,000 tons.

Residents are asked to place debris on the backside of the right-of-way — next to the road but not in the road — to allow for safe and efficient pickup.

Officials ask that residents take care not to place debris:

Under power lines

In drainage ditches

Next to or in front of utility boxes or fire hydrants

Residents may also choose to haul tree debris directly to the Williamson County Landfill at 5750 Pinewood Road. Up to 10 tons may be dropped off at no charge with a valid driver's license. Neighborhood convenience centers are not equipped to accept storm debris — only the landfill.

The department says it appreciates residents' patience as crews work through all affected areas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

