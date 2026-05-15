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Williamson County high schools host Special Olympics at Ravenwood High

Athletes from across Williamson County came together at Ravenwood High School for a day of competition, school pride, and celebration.
Williamson County high schools held their Special Olympics at Ravenwood High School, bringing together athletes for a day of joy and competition.
Williamson County high schools celebrate Special Olympics
WCS Special Olympics
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BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ravenwood High School hosted this year's Williamson County High Schools' Special Olympics, bringing together athletes from across the county for a day filled with competition, school pride, and friendship.

Athletes from all Williamson County high schools were invited. While the Special Olympics features several events, the highlight certainly centered around school pride.

In fact, when I looked for athletes to chat with, several people said I had to talk to one of the participants who goes by the nickname "Moose."

"My favorite thing to do is running and jumping," Moose said.

He was running all around the field visiting with his friends and having a great time. In fact, he said "always" when I asked if he's the hype man who gets everyone pumped up.

Another athlete, Jackson, was eager to share his results before the microphone was even on him.

"I'm in first place because I'm the fastest boy in the world!" Jackson said.

From the races to the dancing on the sidelines, the day was a celebration of what Special Olympics is all about — pure joy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

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