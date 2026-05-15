Williamson County Homeless Alliance hopes Franklin will back new transitional housing complex

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County nonprofit wants to work with the city of Franklin to open a new transitional housing complex that could help dozens of homeless residents transition from cars and streets into stable housing.

The Williamson County Homeless Alliance wants to transform a piece of land about 2 miles outside of downtown Franklin into the complex. The project needs city approval.

Amy Webb remembers the exact date her life changed when she walked into the Williamson County Housing Alliance group home. She didn't want to be on the streets any longer and spent 30 days in rehab to turn her life around.

"And I know that's what my parents wanted to see for me. They're proud of me. I'm proud of myself," Webb said.

Now working with the Alliance, Webb says music is part of her therapy as she works toward a place of her own.

"It'll feel different. I'll feel happy to get my own place," she said.

The proposed 66-bed "tiny home" complex would allow people to stay 90 to 120 days — enough time to save money and start a new life.

Executive Director Pastor Riggs said the project has support but expects concerns from the community.

"It's going to give the people who need help, help, while at the same time, we'll make sure the security of the program is done in such a way that does not impact the community."

Riggs addressed the "not in my backyard" objections he anticipates.

"I understand these concerns, but there's a part of me when people say 'not in my backyard' — the Bible talks a lot about hospitality and there's a part of me that says, 'No, no, as a Christian, I should welcome this and there's no better backyard than mine.'"

The Williamson County Health Department supports the project, along with several agencies and charities including One Generation Away, Franklin Transit, Grace Works and Habitat for Humanity.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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