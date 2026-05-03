Williamson County phone scam uses fake jury duty threats, sheriff warns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents are being warned about an ongoing phone scam involving callers posing as members of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a recent victim reported receiving a call claiming they had missed jury duty and had active warrants for their arrest. The caller allegedly used real personal information and applied pressure, attempting to intimidate the victim into immediate compliance.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that scammers often rely on urgency and fear to manipulate victims.

Authorities stressed that legitimate law enforcement will never:



Call to demand payment for warrants or fines

Require cash payments to avoid arrest

Keep someone on the phone while they go to the bank

Threaten additional charges for hanging up

Place someone under a “gag order” over the phone

Officials urge anyone who receives a suspicious call to slow down, hang up, and verify the information directly with law enforcement through official channels.

They also encourage residents to share the warning with family, friends, and those who may be especially vulnerable to scams.