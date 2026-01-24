Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Williamson County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to storm

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County remains under a Winter Storm Warning, with dangerous travel conditions expected through Tuesday afternoon. As a result, Williamson County Schools will be closed Monday, January 26, and Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

District officials said crews will not be able to begin clearing school parking lots and campuses until sleet, freezing rain, and snowfall have ended. No one should be on a school campus until it has been fully cleared and deemed safe.

The School Age Child Care program will also be closed both days.

Twelve-month employees should follow the district’s snow day protocol. Those able to work remotely may do so with supervisor approval.

The closures will use two of the district’s 10 built-in snow days.

