'You can’t make a meal out of raisins': Nashville food pantry demand has surged as need outpaces aid

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — A Nashville-area food pantry is serving 10 times more families than it did just six years ago, as rising grocery costs and shrinking federal support create a perfect storm of need.

The Well Outreach in Nashville has transformed from serving 200 families per month to helping about 2,100 families through its food pantries, according to CEO Shelly Sassen.

"You would think there's a lot of money and people coming here because they can afford to move here, but the need is so great. It's grown," said volunteer Paul Wilson.

The organization has designed its food pantry to resemble a grocery store, allowing clients to choose their own items and reducing stigma.

"We wanted to create an environment that's like a grocery store. It reduces the stigma and gives them choices," said Alicia Coppley, Director of Development.

However, the dramatic increase in demand comes as federal support has virtually disappeared. USDA grants that once helped stock shelves have been drastically cut.

"We've seen huge cuts in USDA. One week all we got were raisins. It's hard to make a meal out of raisins," Sassen said.

The funding shortage is forcing difficult decisions across the food assistance network.

"You can only grow so fast, so we're having to make difficult decisions to turn people away," Sassen said. "A lot of our sister food pantries right now are struggling with how they're gonna pay their bills. Some of them have talked to me about if they're gonna have to close or not."

To fill the gaps, The Well grows its own vegetables, applies for grants and rescues food from grocery stores. But Sassen acknowledges more help is needed.

"We know we can't do this work by ourselves," she said.

As grocery prices continue to climb nationwide, more families are turning to food pantries for assistance. The Well is asking the community to step in where federal resources have fallen short.

Wilson, who acts as a personal shopper for clients, said the experience has been meaningful despite the challenges.

"It's just an awesome place to serve and meet God's people," he said.

Know of other organizations addressing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee?

