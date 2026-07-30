10 ways to save money at the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair

The Tennessee State Fair WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — opens in just two weeks, and while the excitement is building, so might be your concerns about the cost. From admission tickets to carnival rides to that irresistible fair food, expenses can add up quickly. But there are ways to make your money stretch while still having a blast.

1. Take advantage of opening day deals

Mark your calendar for the fair's first day – August 13, 2026. It's your golden ticket to savings. Opening day admission is $12 online or $10 in cash at the gate for adults. Most rides cost $1 that day if you buy a $10 book of tickets (except the Euro Slide, Sky Ride, and Lightning, which require regular tickets). Kids ages 6-12 are $4.50 that day, or $3 at the gate. Admission for kids under 5 is always free.

2. Buy your tickets early

Plan ahead and purchase tickets before the fair starts. The mega ticket is only available during the pre-sale period, offering the best value for fairgoers who want the full experience of both activities and rides.

3. Consider the Season Pass

For $50, you can get a season ticket that offers unlimited entry to the fair (rides not included). If you're planning multiple visits, this quickly pays for itself compared to daily admission fees.

4. Save on snacks with free samples

Channel your inner Costco shopper and make a beeline for the freebies. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture hands out complimentary samples at the Pick Tennessee store, including Little Debbie treats, fresh produce, and ice-cold milk from Tennessee cows.

5. Stay hydrated for free

Wilson Bank and Trust offers free lemonade and popsicles, while Emmanuel Baptist Church provides free small water bottles to thirsty fairgoers.

6. Enjoy free entertainment

Once you're inside, focus on attractions that don't cost extra. Enjoy tractor pulls, rodeos, and live music performances across 15 different stages – all included with your admission.

7. Visit the livestock barns

"There's lots of activity in our barns all the time. You can go see lots of different species of animals," said Wilson County Tennessee State Fair Executive Director Shari Bazydola. The livestock barns offer hours of free entertainment and education.

8. Use discounts for seniors

If you're 60 or older, Tuesday is your best bet – you'll get $5 off admission, making it the perfect day for a more budget-friendly visit.

9. Use discounts for Ford gear

You can get $2 off admission by bringing a Ford keychain or hat with you on August 22, 2026.

10. Plan your visit strategically

Research the fair's schedule, map out the free attractions, and set a budget before you arrive.

The fair takes an entire year of planning and more than 3,000 volunteers all coming together to make those 10 days every August so special.

Click here for more information on tickets and attractions at the fair.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.