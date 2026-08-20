State orders Wilson Co. fair swing ride closed after malfunction injures 9

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people were taken to an emergency room Wednesday night after a swing ride malfunctioned at the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency said nine people were evaluated for injuries after the incident involving the Wave Swinger. Four were taken to the emergency room for further testing. All four were later released and were not admitted to the hospital.

The mother of one child who was on the ride told NewsChannel 5 it appeared the ride's hydraulics gave way while the swings were in motion, causing them to suddenly drop toward the ground.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that its Amusement Device Unit is overseeing the regulatory process. The state does not conduct accident investigations itself; inspections and assessments are handled by qualified third-party inspectors.

The state issued a cease-and-desist order for the Wave Swinger following the incident. The ride cannot operate again until a required third-party inspection is completed and the state determines it meets requirements to reopen.

State officials said the manufacturer must also assess the Wave Swinger. A new computer system and motor were installed before the ride passed an Aug. 12 inspection, and the manufacturer will need to determine whether that equipment affected the ride's functionality.

The Aug. 12 inspection report says any deficiencies found had been addressed and the ride was considered OK at the time of inspection.

Reithoffer Shows, which operates the ride, has an active Tennessee permit covering 57 amusement devices and was continuously permitted during the fair.

State records show two previous incidents involving other Reithoffer rides, one in 2022 and another in 2025. Neither required medical transport or met the threshold for a state-required post-accident inspection, and both rides reopened after repairs and internal inspections.

The state said its Amusement Device Unit has maintained an on-site presence throughout the fair and was able to respond quickly after Wednesday night's incident.

Authorities are still working to determine exactly what caused the malfunction.