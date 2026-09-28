43rd Wilco Pow Wow held in Lebanon, celebrating Indigenous culture and tradition

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 43rd Wilco Pow Wow wrapped up Sunday at the fairgrounds in Lebanon, closing out a full weekend of events celebrating the culture and traditions of Indigenous people in the area and beyond.

The powwow was started about 43 years ago by Don Yahola.

His daughter, Cindy Yahola, and her daughter Aspen — both members of the Muscogee Creek Nation — are carrying on the tradition.

"It's kind of like a family reunion, tribes come in, they're sharing their culture, and they're competing for prize money in their dance categories and the singing categories," said Cindy Yahola, organizer of the WilCo Pow Wow.

Cindy said education was one of the reasons her father started the event.

"Educating the local communities and surrounding areas in Native American culture," Cindy said.

This year's WilCo Pow Wow Princess, Kulvne Begay, recently moved to Tennessee from Oklahoma to attend Vanderbilt.

"Being at the powwow, it feels like home. Seeing all my relatives out here as well… so it's great to see our family," Begay said.

Organizers estimated close to 50 different nations and tribes attended this weekend.

Gallatin resident Mike Cochran attended Sunday; one of the reasons was to learn more about Native American culture, he said.

"Always had a fascination with it. Periodically, we travel out west. Anytime we have something local, we always go," Cochran said.

The weekend featured arts, crafts, food, jewelry, music, dancing and more.

"It's a very good feeling to know that people are just interested in our culture," Cindy said.

Click here to follow the Wilco Pow Wow on social media and get updates on next year’s event.

If you’re interested in other local events raising awareness for Indigenous voices, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.