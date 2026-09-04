A new bookstore is coming to Mt. Juliet with big plans to bring more access to books

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new and used bookstore is coming to Mt. Juliet, and its owner has goals to help promote literacy in the city.

The Open Shelf Books is currently operating out of a temporary pop-up location in the Village Forager, but owner Megan Austin has plans to open a permanent space on Lebanon Road in the coming weeks, aiming for a late September or early October opening.

Austin also has plans to pick up where the Imagination Library leaves off, expanding access to books for the community. She wants to give free books to middle and high school students in Mt. Juliet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.