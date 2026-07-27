After billboard plea, Tennessee man finally gets kidney transplant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — When your kidneys fail, you get desperate, hoping and praying for a donor to save your life.

So, Harold Scott took the unusual step of advertising for a kidney with signs, and even a billboard.

Would it work?

So often we see stories like this, but don't hear how it plays out.

Well, it took three years... but Scott now has a new kidney.

"I needed a kidney in January of 2023 and I put the sign out in April," said Scott.

He had kidney failure with dialysis seven days a week.

He was on the kidney transplant list, but decided to do more.

"I made signs in my yard and put up fliers around town and anywhere I could get the word out."

Scott even arranged for a billboard — advertising his plight on Interstate 40.

People responded and got tested.

None matched for Scott, but he knew those new donors could help others.

"I didn't lose hope, but frustrated that there wasn't a match... I decide it is what it is and to make the best of it."

Well, this month he took a call from a transplant center in Chicago.

"She identified herself and said, we think we have a kidney for you if you will accept it, and I said, 'Of course I'm going to accept it.'"

Scott had the surgery three weeks ago and he's thrilled with a new lease on life.

"It's a second chance. Otherwise, dialysis and possible early death."

So, did Scott's signage help?

The kidney donor was from out of town.

But his efforts certainly helped raised donor awareness.

In the United States, approximately 27,500 kidney transplants are performed annually,

And many patients are waiting for one.

Scott encourages everyone to be anatomical donors.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com