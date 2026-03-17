After years of setbacks, Tenn. mom receives pardon to begin new chapter

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee mother is getting a second chance years in the making—now free from the shadow of her past after receiving a pardon from Governor Bill Lee for convictions out of Wilson County.

For Jessica Birch, the moment she learned her pardon had been approved played out on social media—marking the end of a long journey and the start of a new chapter.

Birch began documenting that journey in 2022, sharing her efforts to restore her civil rights.

For years, she was in and out of jail in Wilson County, facing drug-related charges and lifestyle choices that led to a felony conviction in 2017—even after entering recovery.

But she says there was a turning point.

“I realized it’s not always everybody else’s fault,” Birch said.

She eventually moved to Knoxville, got clean and began rebuilding her life—finding housing for herself and her children despite the challenges that come with having a criminal record.

Still, her past continued to follow her.

When her son’s school changed its field trip policy and she was no longer allowed to attend because of her record, Birch said she knew something had to change.

“No matter how far I go, I’m always going to be a number to the system and I’m always going to be told no,” she said.

That moment pushed her to begin the process of applying for a pardon.

Her first attempt was denied.

But Birch tried again in 2024, eventually earning an interview.

Birch said the process wasn’t easy, but in January 2025 she received unanimous support during her hearing.

Months later, she got the call—her pardon had been approved by Gov. Lee.

“You have a remarkable story,” Lee said in a video shared by Birch. “I’m grateful you’ll be able to do it a little more freely now.”

Last week, Birch returned to the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center one final time—this time walking out with her rights restored.

“Every time I pushed that bar to come out the door, it’s always been so heavy… and this time it was so light,” she said. “It just flew open for me.”

Now, Birch said the journey was worth it—especially for her children.

She has since launched a nonprofit called Handcuffs to Hope, which supports people impacted by trauma and the criminal justice system.

Now, she’s hoping to connect with Jelly Roll, who was also part of the same group granted pardons by the governor last year because she thinks they could do great work together in the Volunteer State.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.