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Attempted armed robbery under investigation at Lebanon jewelry store

Attempted armed robbery under investigation at Lebanon jewelry store
Lebanon Police Department
Attempted armed robbery under investigation at Lebanon jewelry store
Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a jewelry store in Lebanon Friday morning.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers and detectives responded to Winfrey's Jewelry on West Main Street after the attempted robbery was reported around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators said they are searching for a suspect described as a tall, slender Black man who was last seen wearing a black cap and a dark jacket over a light-colored plaid shirt.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a white four-door vehicle. Detectives are working to determine the vehicle's make and model, as well as the direction it traveled.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

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