Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 147  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

Bluebird Road closed after semi crash near I-40

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 9000 block of Bluebird Road is closed indefinitely following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the semi traveled from I-40 westbound near mile marker 247.8 and crossed into the eastbound side, leading to the closure.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Drivers should expect delays on I-40 eastbound and are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.