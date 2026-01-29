Bluebird Road closed after semi crash near I-40

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 9000 block of Bluebird Road is closed indefinitely following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the semi traveled from I-40 westbound near mile marker 247.8 and crossed into the eastbound side, leading to the closure.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Drivers should expect delays on I-40 eastbound and are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.