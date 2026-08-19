Bridgetown Natural Foods expanding Wilson County workforce, with 100 jobs still open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Oregon-based food manufacturer is more than doubling its local workforce in Wilson County, with 100 of its more than 240 Tennessee positions still open.

A hiring event will be held at its facility at 8051 Eastgate Blvd on August 26, 2026. One session is from 9 a.m. to noon. Another session that same day is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bridgetown Natural Foods, founded in 2010, opened its Wilson County facility in 2024. The facility now produces nearly 1 billion granola bars every year.

CEO and Co-Founder Dan Klock said the company considered several states before choosing Tennessee.

"Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky," Klock said.

While a state grant and county pilot program helped attract the company, Klock said the people of Wilson County were the deciding factor behind the company's more than $130 million investment in the facility.

“The community itself is growing, adding folks every year, and so good people, and a growing community were the most important things,” said Klock.

Klock said the jobs are going almost entirely to local workers.

"Out of the 450 jobs, there are maybe 10 folks who moved from Oregon," Klock said.

Corey Johns with the Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County said that kind of job growth has a broad impact on the surrounding community.

"The jobs it creates, the wages that it generates, how those dollars are spent in a local economy, how they turn over for gas and groceries and supporting local businesses," Johns said.

The company is looking for candidates with a variety of work and educational backgrounds.

"We look for folks who are reliable, and can support one another, and are responsible with food safety," Klock said.

Peter Yasso, a Murfreesboro native, graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in mechatronics engineering before joining Bridgetown about 10 months ago.

Yasso said returning to Tennessee was part of the appeal.

"It was time to come home and be with my family and my friends," Yasso said.

His engineering background is put to use on the production floor, where technology plays a central role in operations.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.