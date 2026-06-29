Cooling center opens at Wilson County Fairgrounds during heat wave

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) is operating a cooling center at the Q Barn at the Wilson County Fairgrounds this week, giving neighbors a place to escape dangerous heat.

As of Monday night, the plan is for the center to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Meagan Eldridge with WEMA said the center is about more than just comfort.

"If we can provide a place for people to come in, get out of the heat, and cool off during the day, it's going to save ER trips, it's going to save your own health, as far as you know, from suffering from a heat stroke," Eldridge said.

In addition to air conditioning, the center offers showers, snacks, donated meals, and toiletries.

Pets are also welcome — something not always offered at cooling shelters.

Volunteer Cindy Woody, who moved to Lebanon in early 2023, plans to be there every day it’s open this week.

"I actually moved to Lebanon in early 2023 and I just dove right into being a volunteer," Woody said.

Volunteer Network helps operate the center and is looking for additional volunteers, even those who can only commit a few hours at a time.

Click here to find out about volunteering for the center.

The cooling center is also accepting donations of snack food that people can eat while they’re at the center.

On Monday, a local Zaxby’s donated a meal for people cooling off at the center.

WEMA is offering a ride to people who need it to come to the cooling center, you can call 615-489-9129 to ask about getting a ride.

Click here for more information on the cooling center.

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