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Crash blocks 3 lanes on I-40 East in Wilson County

Crash blocks 3 lanes on I-40 East in Wilson County
SmartWay
Crash blocks 3 lanes on I-40 East in Wilson County
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WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on Interstate 40 eastbound in Wilson County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:55 p.m. near mile marker 226. Three left lanes out of four are blocked on the eastbound side of the interstate.

No information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved has been released at this time.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

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NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.