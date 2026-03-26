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Disabled oversized load shuts down E. High Street in Lebanon

Disabled oversized load shuts down E. High Street in Lebanon
Lebanon Police Department
Disabled oversized load shuts down E. High Street in Lebanon
Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of East High Street is currently closed due to a disabled oversized load, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

The closure impacts E. High Street at North Cumberland Street and at Hazelwood Parkway.

Police said crews are on scene working to clear the roadway

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