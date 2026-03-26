Disabled oversized load shuts down E. High Street in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of East High Street is currently closed due to a disabled oversized load, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
The closure impacts E. High Street at North Cumberland Street and at Hazelwood Parkway.
Police said crews are on scene working to clear the roadway
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp