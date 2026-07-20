Does the Cyclospora outbreak have you thinking of growing your own produce? A garden expert has tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some businesses are voluntarily pulling certain brands of lettuce from their shelves due to Cyclospora concerns, that’s got some consumers changing up where they buy their produce, with some heading to farmers' markets.

During an interview earlier this week, a doctor told me that backyard grown produce is obviously not at risk, since it is out of the supply chain.

That got me thinking, there may be some people who are getting inspired to do some backyard gardening in the midst of the outbreak.

So I stopped by Moore and Moore Garden Center in Nashville for some tips on how to get started growing backyard vegetables.

Megan Grimaldi is a manager at Moore and Moore Garden Center in Nashville.

She spends time at work — and at home — helping plants grow.

"I have been growing tomatoes and peppers and squash," Grimaldi said.

She said getting started doesn't have to be complicated.

"Vegetable gardening is simply putting out some seeds, putting out a little bit of fertilizer and keeping things watered," Grimaldi said.

Some types of lettuce can go from seed to salad in as little as 40 days.

We are a bit between planting seasons, but that shouldn’t stop folks from throwing some seeds down if they’re interested.

"We're on the end of the tomatoes, peppers and squash season. But we're going into cool season, leafy greens, peas, carrots, all that stuff. Right now, you can direct seed any of your leafy greens straight into the garden," Grimaldi said.

Most vegetables should be planted in an area with plenty of sunlight.

Grimaldi said you can use the existing dirt in your backyard, but first-time gardeners should take some extra steps to prepare the soil.

"Mix in some compost into the top 4 to 6 inches, since that's where your main root zone is going to be," Grimaldi said.

She recommends then adding a layer of compost on top of that.

Even homegrown produce should be washed before eating.

"I would wash off all the dirt off. I would still do a vinegar soak or something like that," Grimaldi said.

Once your greens are established, they can keep producing well into the fall.

Many lettuce varieties can be cut over and over again throughout the season.

Click here for a deep dive in growing vegetables in Tennessee.

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Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.