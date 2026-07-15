East Division Street closed after semi-truck crash with injuries in Wilson Co.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Division Street is currently closed after a semi-truck crash involving injuries, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
The road is shut down indefinitely near 4876 East Division Street while crews work at the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will investigate the crash. No additional information about the injuries was immediately released.
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