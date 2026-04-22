For many Tenn. families, caring for an adult with disabilities isn’t a choice, it’s their only option

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — When support systems fall short for adults with intellectual disabilities, families are often left to find solutions for problems that do not always show up clearly in the data.

In Tennessee, roughly one in 11 people who need long-term disability supports receive some type of service through the state. The other 10 rely entirely on family, or go without the support they need. I tried to find how many Tennesseans with intellectual disabilities are served in residential settings statewide, but the state doesn’t track that exact figure.

Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes provides a licensed care option for some families.

The Tennessee Baptist organization serves 35 adults with special needs across multiple state-licensed homes.

Two homes in Lebanon that share a backyard serve 16 men and women with an IQ of 70 or lower.

"It's an honor to care for them," Sherri Russell, one of the house managers, said.

Beth and Jason Goolesby’s 27-year-old daughter, Brittany, moved into the Tennessee Baptist Adult Home for women after public education services came to an end around her 22nd birthday.

"If we did not have somewhere for Brittany to be, one of us would have to pay someone somewhere to keep her, or quit working. And so, it's basically having a small child for the rest of your life, the responsibilities," Beth Goolesby said.

The organization was forced to reduce capacity by eight beds in 2024. But after two critical fundraisers in 2024 and 2025, they have stayed afloat. The organization has set a goal of $575,000 for this year's Father's Day Offering to bridge the funding gap that routine church contributions leave unfilled. Donations can be made online.

"We were in what couldn't be described as any other way but dire straits," Mark Anderson of Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes said.

Like Sherri Russell and her husband, Dave, Beth Goolesby and her husband, Jason, are now house managers too. They say it is important work that has to be done and sustained.

A national association representing disability service providers says direct support professionals face some of the highest turnover rates of any workforce in the country.

"Until you have to make that decision [as a parent], you don't know who to call. It's sad there are people out there living in situations when things could be easier for them," Beth Goolesby said.

Residential care options for adults with disabilities in Tennessee primarily include supported living, group homes, and nursing facilities, largely funded through TennCare CHOICES or 1915(c) waivers. The waivers closed to new enrollment as of July 1, 2016, with limited exceptions. These options can provide 24/7 care or independent living support in community-based settings.

Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes takes private pay.

There are an estimated 160,000 adults with developmental disabilities in Tennessee. Only about 15,000 people with developmental disabilities get long-term daily support for their needs, which is only about 9% of the people who need it.

If your family doesn’t receive support for a loved one with disabilities, what has that meant for you? Let me know in an email to Hannah.McDonald@NewsChannel5.com.