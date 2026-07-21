Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
154  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

Highway 109 closed south of Business Park Drive in Lebanon after serious injury crash

HNyIXQVXMAAa2kn.jpeg
Lebanon Police Department
HNyIXQVXMAAa2kn.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2000 block of Highway 109, south of Business Park Drive, is closed in both directions due to a serious injury crash, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said motorists should expect an extended closure.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Martha Leeville Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 70/Lebanon Road.

The department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.