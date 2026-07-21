Highway 109 closed south of Business Park Drive in Lebanon after serious injury crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2000 block of Highway 109, south of Business Park Drive, is closed in both directions due to a serious injury crash, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said motorists should expect an extended closure.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Martha Leeville Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 70/Lebanon Road.

The department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.