LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered in a heavily wooded area in Lebanon on Thursday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, someone walking through the brush spotted bones in the 100 block of Cedarwood Drive, prompting a large police presence.

Police said the remains appear to have been in the area for some time.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner's office, where authorities will work to identify the person and determine whether the remains match any missing persons cases.

Police said there is currently no evidence indicating foul play and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.