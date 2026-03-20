I-40 WB at S. Hartmann Dr. reopen following a crash on Friday

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 WB at MM 236 have reopened.

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I-40 Westbound at S. Hartmann Dr. is currently completely shut down due to a crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto S. Hartman Dr.

Check the latest traffic below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.