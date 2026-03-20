Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

I-40 WB at S. Hartmann Dr. reopen following a crash on Friday

Construction
Scripps
See where and when the construction will be happening.
Construction
Posted
and last updated

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 WB at MM 236 have reopened.
——
I-40 Westbound at S. Hartmann Dr. is currently completely shut down due to a crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto S. Hartman Dr.

Check the latest traffic below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville woman makes history as first recorded Black female violin maker in U.S.

Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.