Injury crash slows traffic on I-40 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers traveling through Wilson County may experience delays after an injury crash on Interstate 40.
According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the crash is blocking the three left lanes of I-40 West near mile marker 225.
Police said the lanes are expected to remain blocked for about an hour.
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