Lebanon community reacts to mayor’s confirmation of ICE detention facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mayor of Lebanon confirmed Friday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering building a detention center along Highway 109, ending days of conflicting statements from the Department of Homeland Security about the controversial proposal.

Mayor Rick Bell's confirmation came after a contentious week that saw residents pack a Wilson County meeting on Tuesday to protest the potential facility. While Bell confirmed ICE has identified a property, the specific location has not been made public.

"At the end of the day, the people in this town don't want an immigration center," said Tim Leeper, a resident.

People gathered near Lebanon's square Friday to discuss what the mayor shared with the community. Residents described feeling whiplash.

"The community is a pinball. And the federal government is pulling us back and sending us through the pinball machine this week constantly," said Sierra Barnett of Wilson County.

Mayor Bell said ICE is conducting a feasibility study, but no one has reached out to local utilities or engineers about the project yet.

The proposal has drawn opposition from across the political spectrum in Lebanon.

Jack Pratt Jr. questioned why federal officials believe the community would welcome such a facility.

"That's the question I can't understand. I don't know. I mean, maybe because of the way this county has voted before," Jack Pratt Jr. said.

State Senator Mark Pody, who represents the district and has supported enforcing federal immigration laws, was not available for comment Friday.

"This is where my heart is. And I carry very deeply what develops and what comes here. And this ICE facility that's being proposed will rip our community apart," Pratt said.

The New York Times reports Lebanon's facility could house upwards of 10,000 detained people, though NewsChannel 5 has not been able to independently verify that figure.

The proposal faces opposition even from Bell, a Republican who said that while he supports a secure border, Lebanon is not the place for a new correctional facility.

Citizens of Lebanon:

Yesterday, I spoke with Senior Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security. He confirmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement is interested in property along the Highway 109 South Corridor inside the City Limits of Lebanon. They are in the due diligence phase of a feasibility study. They have not contacted anyone with the City of Lebanon Utilities or Engineering Departments.

This morning, I spoke with US Senator Marsha Blackburn. She is working with us along with leaders of the Department of Homeland Security to rectify this situation. She too believes that the City of Lebanon is not the right location for this facility.

As a conservative Republican, I believe we should have a secure border. However, other than the Wilson County Jail, Lebanon, Tennessee is not the place for any type of correctional facility - ICE or otherwise. Mayor Rick Bell, Lebanon

While Bell said Senator Marsha Blackburn told him she agrees that Lebanon is not the right location, when asked if she opposes the Highway 109 site, Blackburn's team stopped short of confirming that position, saying only she's working with leaders to find a proper location for a new detention facility.

“Senator Blackburn supports the incredible work ICE is doing in Tennessee to apprehend, detain, and deport criminal illegal aliens, and she is working closely with local and state leaders as well as ICE to ensure the agency can find a proper placement for a new detention facility."



Spokesperson for Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.