Lebanon police: 5 arrested on drug, weapons and child neglect charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people have been arrested following 50 felony indictments stemming from a drug investigation that began last year, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said the indictments include drug and weapons charges, along with one aggravated child neglect charge.

The five people arrested were identified as 52-year-old Timothy Cason, 45-year-old William Cason, 51-year-old Cory Denney, 41-year-old Laquesha Fitts and 44-year-old Charles Davis Jr.

According to police, the investigation began in March 2025 and focused on the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics in the Lebanon area.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants during the investigation and recovered cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen weapons, police said.

Police said investigators also found two stolen GMC Sierras while executing the warrants. That discovery launched a separate investigation that authorities said eventually uncovered a nationwide vehicle theft ring.

One of the search warrants was executed at a home on Hobbs Avenue, where officers found a small child, according to police. Investigators said narcotics were also found inside the home.

The child was evaluated by medical professionals, and testing later showed cocaine in the child’s system, police said. Investigators then pursued an aggravated child neglect charge.

The Lebanon Police Department credited its VICE Unit for the investigation and said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.