Lebanon police searching for suspect after bank robbery

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a bank in Lebanon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers and detectives responded to an armed robbery at Truist Bank on West Main Street around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man wearing a black jacket, jeans, a hat and sunglasses.

Lebanon Police Department

Police believe the suspect fled the area in a dark Chevrolet single-cab pickup truck with no rear bumper. The truck was reportedly displaying an Alabama license plate mounted on the tailgate.

Lebanon Police Department

The Lebanon Police Department said the photos above are possibly of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

A large police presence remains in the area as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has information that could help investigators is asked to call 911 immediately.