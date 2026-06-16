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Lebanon police searching for suspect after bank robbery

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LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a bank in Lebanon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers and detectives responded to an armed robbery at Truist Bank on West Main Street around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man wearing a black jacket, jeans, a hat and sunglasses.

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Police believe the suspect fled the area in a dark Chevrolet single-cab pickup truck with no rear bumper. The truck was reportedly displaying an Alabama license plate mounted on the tailgate.

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The Lebanon Police Department said the photos above are possibly of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

A large police presence remains in the area as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has information that could help investigators is asked to call 911 immediately.

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