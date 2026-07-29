Man wanted by the FBI in Florida arson case arrested in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was the subject of a nationwide extradition warrant by the FBI in Jacksonville, Florida for an arson case that had been flagged as terroristic activity was arrested in Lebanon, Tennessee on Tuesday.
The Lebanon Police Department used license plate reader technology that alerted officers to a vehicle associated with the man wanted in the arson case. The system does not track a vehicle's every move, so officers searched a large area before locating the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 109.
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- Carrie Sharp